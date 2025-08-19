2 charged after gun and drugs seized in Mississauga

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 19, 2025 1:36 pm.

Two men from Peel Region are facing gun and drug-related charges after Peel police say a routine traffic stop in Mississauga uncovered a loaded firearm, an extended magazine and a suspected narcotics.

Officers conducted the stop on Sunday in the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

After investigating the vehicle officers say they found a quantity of drugs along with a loaded Glock 27 .40 Calibre firearm with an extended magazine.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Brampton and a 50-year-old man from Mississauga have both been arrested.

Reginald John Walker is charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of firearm;
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm;
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;
  • Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order and;
  • Have care and control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

