2 charged after gun and drugs seized in Mississauga
Posted August 19, 2025 1:36 pm.
Two men from Peel Region are facing gun and drug-related charges after Peel police say a routine traffic stop in Mississauga uncovered a loaded firearm, an extended magazine and a suspected narcotics.
Officers conducted the stop on Sunday in the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive in Mississauga.
After investigating the vehicle officers say they found a quantity of drugs along with a loaded Glock 27 .40 Calibre firearm with an extended magazine.
Police say a 54-year-old man from Brampton and a 50-year-old man from Mississauga have both been arrested.
Reginald John Walker is charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of firearm;
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm;
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;
- Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order and;
- Have care and control of vehicle with cannabis readily available
He was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.