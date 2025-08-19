2 charged after gun and drugs seized in Mississauga

Two men from Peel Region are facing gun and drug-related charges after Peel police say a routine traffic stop in Mississauga uncovered a loaded firearm, an extended magazine and a suspected narcotics.

Officers conducted the stop on Sunday in the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

After investigating the vehicle officers say they found a quantity of drugs along with a loaded Glock 27 .40 Calibre firearm with an extended magazine.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Brampton and a 50-year-old man from Mississauga have both been arrested.

Reginald John Walker is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of firearm;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm;

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;

Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order and;

Have care and control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.