More Americans visit Canada than Canadians traveling south: StatCan

Recent Statistics Canada numbers show cross-border travel scales have tipped, with more Americans coming to Canada than Canadians returning from the U.S.

The travel numbers from StatCan show a remarkable shift in cross-border travel between Canada and the US.

More Americans came to Canada in June and July than the number of return trips by Canadian residents from south of the border.

That’s something that hasn’t happened in years.

Calgary resident Sarah Koswin says she recently changed plans to travel to the States.

“I just want to support the Canadian economy. It’s easier, Canada is beautiful, so might as well get out and see it. And also, it’s cheaper,” she told CityNews

“The exchange rate isn’t really in our favour, so a little bit of cost savings there as well.”

Overall, cross-border travel to both countries is down; however, the recent change in attitude and travel preferences is much more pronounced on the Canadian side.

StatCan confirms that outside of the COVID-19 lockdowns, when travel was restricted for Canadians, the last time more Americans entered than Canadians returned was in June 2006.

“I think the tariffs put a big strain on our relationship with the States. Also, you hear about people being held up at the border now just with visas and whatnot,” Koswin said.

Calgarian Tony Migliarese recently travelled to the US, and says he heard about the impact of reduced tourism.

“I was just in Vegas and they were saying that there’s been less Canadians there. And it’s kind of affected a little bit of the economy there as well,” he told CityNews.

“I have family in the States, and I’ve chatted with people and seen how it’s affected some tourism in the States–especially Las Vegas, because so many Canadians head there every year.”

A Calgary tour operator says she has noticed an increase in the number of tourists this season–many of whom are American.

“We do have locals who are always showing interest in our tours, but mainly the major footfall is from the US for sure,” Haneen Issa said.

Linda Friedman is from near Washington, D.C., and it is her third time visiting Canada.

“The way Donald Trump has treated Canadian people and politicians of Canada, I feel like we have to band together and show Canadians that we love this country, we spend our money here,” she said.

“We don’t feel the way he feels, and he doesn’t represent us.”

As for Koswin, she’s choosing not to focus on the political tensions.

“Instead of focusing on the negatives, just focus on the positives of what has come from this for Canadians. I mean, the extra tourism to Canada is great, I appreciate it,” she said.