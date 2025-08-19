More Americans visit Canada than Canadians traveling south: StatCan

Recent StatCan numbers show that cross-border travel scales have tipped – with more Americans coming to Canada than Canadian residents returning from the U.S. As Amar Shah reports, it's the first time this has happened since the pandemic lockdowns.

By Amar Shah

Posted August 19, 2025 8:58 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 11:33 am.

Recent Statistics Canada numbers show cross-border travel scales have tipped, with more Americans coming to Canada than Canadians returning from the U.S.

The travel numbers from StatCan show a remarkable shift in cross-border travel between Canada and the US.

More Americans came to Canada in June and July than the number of return trips by Canadian residents from south of the border.

That’s something that hasn’t happened in years.

Calgary resident Sarah Koswin says she recently changed plans to travel to the States.

“I just want to support the Canadian economy. It’s easier, Canada is beautiful, so might as well get out and see it. And also, it’s cheaper,” she told CityNews

“The exchange rate isn’t really in our favour, so a little bit of cost savings there as well.”

Overall, cross-border travel to both countries is down; however, the recent change in attitude and travel preferences is much more pronounced on the Canadian side.

Read More: Return trips from U.S. drop again in July as Canadians continue to shun U.S.

StatCan confirms that outside of the COVID-19 lockdowns, when travel was restricted for Canadians, the last time more Americans entered than Canadians returned was in June 2006.

“I think the tariffs put a big strain on our relationship with the States. Also, you hear about people being held up at the border now just with visas and whatnot,” Koswin said.

Calgarian Tony Migliarese recently travelled to the US, and says he heard about the impact of reduced tourism.

“I was just in Vegas and they were saying that there’s been less Canadians there. And it’s kind of affected a little bit of the economy there as well,” he told CityNews.

“I have family in the States, and I’ve chatted with people and seen how it’s affected some tourism in the States–especially Las Vegas, because so many Canadians head there every year.”

Read More: Las Vegas tourism is down. Some blame Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdown

A Calgary tour operator says she has noticed an increase in the number of tourists this season–many of whom are American.

“We do have locals who are always showing interest in our tours, but mainly the major footfall is from the US for sure,” Haneen Issa said.

Linda Friedman is from near Washington, D.C., and it is her third time visiting Canada.

“The way Donald Trump has treated Canadian people and politicians of Canada, I feel like we have to band together and show Canadians that we love this country, we spend our money here,” she said.

“We don’t feel the way he feels, and he doesn’t represent us.”

As for Koswin, she’s choosing not to focus on the political tensions.

“Instead of focusing on the negatives, just focus on the positives of what has come from this for Canadians. I mean, the extra tourism to Canada is great, I appreciate it,” she said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flight attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants says its members will return to work after reaching a tentative agreement with the airline, effectively ending a disruptive strike that grounded...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in St. James Town hit and run

Toronto police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Parliament Street and St....

3h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

6h ago

Health Canada approves Ozempic to reduce kidney deterioration in people with diabetes

Health Canada has approved Ozempic to reduce the risk of further kidney decline among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Between 30 and 50 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes develop some form of chronic...

4h ago

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flight attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants says its members will return to work after reaching a tentative agreement with the airline, effectively ending a disruptive strike that grounded...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in St. James Town hit and run

Toronto police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Parliament Street and St....

3h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

6h ago

Health Canada approves Ozempic to reduce kidney deterioration in people with diabetes

Health Canada has approved Ozempic to reduce the risk of further kidney decline among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Between 30 and 50 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes develop some form of chronic...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.

1h ago

2:26
Recent poll finds most Canadians side with Flight attendants in Air Canada labour dispute

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts on how public opinion factors into this ongoing fight.

16h ago

2:49
Family friend of 8-year-old fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

Toronto Police continue their search for suspects in the shooting where 8-year-old Jahvai Roy was fatally struck by a stray bullet while in his North York home. As Afua Baah reports, a friend of the grieving family is speaking out, calling for peace.

16h ago

2:55
CUPE says Air Canada strike to continue despite being deemed illegal

Striking Air Canada flight attendants remained on the picket lines Monday, defying a federal back-to-work order. Erica Natividad with why CUPE's national president says he's willing to risk jail time.

13h ago

1:12
Electric aircraft on display at Billy Bishop, ready to 'unlock' the next level of aviation

Beta Technologies' ALIA COTL electric airplane was on display at Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to illustrate the new heights Canada's aviation industry could take, Stolport CEO Nicolas Pappalardo says.

19h ago

More Videos