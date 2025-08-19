Calgary’s Wilder Institute partners with First Nation to save at-risk turtles

Turtle hatchlings at Magnetawan First Nation. (Wilder Institute)

By CityNews Staff

Posted August 19, 2025 4:20 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 9:16 pm.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and the Magnetawan First Nation in Ontario have partnered for a turtle population recovery program.

The eight species of turtles involved from Ontario are listed federally and provincially as “at-risk.”

Dr. Gráinne McCabe tells CityNews it’s a pan-Canadian plan to recover species at risk across Canada in cooperation with the Magnetawan First Nation, a “leader among First Nations in Canada for conservation.”

“This program focuses on four species of turtle that are at risk here in Canada, and really will benefit up to eight species of turtle that make their home in Georgian Bay,” she said.

She says it’s the first program added to the institute’s “Wilder Canada Action Plan.” The turtles were under the care of the Magnetawan First Nation’s turtle incubation program.

Over the summer, the Wilder Institute joined the effort to release hatchlings.

Turtle hatchlings during the community event hosted by Magnetawan First Nation
Turtle hatchlings at Magnetawan First Nation
Wilder Institute Chief Conservation Officer, Dr. Gráinne McCabe (in front) with midland painted turtle hatchlings
Open Gallery 3 items

For the Magnetawan First Nation, each hatchling release holds deep cultural significance.

“Being that we are dealing with the turtle species, it’s appropriate that North America is referred to as Turtle Island,” said Magnetawan First Nation Chief Lloyd Noganosh in a release.

The Wilder Institute states that the program aims to double the annual turtle hatchling releases from 2,500 to 5,000, address threats such as habitat loss and road mortality, and create more opportunities for youth to gain conservation training and employment.

Additionally, it will also expand the guardian network, sharing knowledge and resources with other Nations.

