Elizabeth May won’t lead Green Party in next federal election

Green Party co-Leader Elizabeth May thanks all who supported her and her campaign after being re-elected while at the Church and State Winery in Brentwood Bay, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2025 4:26 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 5:14 pm.

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won’t lead the party into the next election.

In an email to members, May says she intends to stay on as an MP and as party leader until a new leader is elected.

May says she wants to grow the party’s parliamentary caucus before stepping down, while focusing on the climate crisis, affordability and justice and peace in conflict-ridden areas.

She says members will soon receive details about a leadership review and how to participate in a vote.

May says she plans to step down once the new leader, or co-leaders, are elected.

May is the lone Green MP in the House of Commons after the party secured only one seat in the federal election.

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

2h ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

5h ago

Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based. "On...

54m ago

Toronto police seek public's help identifying family of elderly woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the family of an elderly woman who was found early Tuesday morning in the city's west end. The woman, identified only as Maria, was...

3h ago

