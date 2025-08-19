Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

A Canadian flag is shown on the uniform of a member of the military. FILE - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By News Staff

Posted August 19, 2025 5:12 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 5:49 pm.

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based.

“On August 6, 2025, I was notified of a video containing hateful conduct involving members of the Canadian Army. I am deeply disturbed and profoundly disappointed with the content of the video — the behaviour is completely unacceptable, and swift action will be taken,” said Lieutenant-General Michael Wright, Commander of the Canadian Army, in a statement to CityNews.

Within hours of the video being shared, the army said the matter was referred to military police and five individuals were later identified as serving members — but they did not specify if they are regular or reserve forces members.

“Those individuals have been suspended from military duties, pending a Unit Disciplinary Investigation that is underway to determine the breadth and scope of the incident. Once the facts have been confirmed, all appropriate action will be taken,” continued Wright’s statement.

CityNews has not viewed the video themselves.

“The video, shared with us by a member of the public, shows at least seven individuals,” Wright wrote. “One individual can be seen performing drill in front of the Royal 22e Régiment flag and then consuming a substance. At one point in the video, other individuals perform the Nazi salute. Although I have been made aware that these events happened in 2023, these members remain subject to administrative and disciplinary action that may lead to their release.

“Hateful conduct and extremism have no place in the Canadian Army. It hurts our ability to recruit the best of Canada, to maintain credibility to deliver on operations, and it erodes public trust in our institution. Canadian Army members who jeopardize that trust and participate in hateful conduct will face the consequences of their actions.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

2h ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

5h ago

Elizabeth May won't lead Green Party in next federal election

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won't lead the party into the next election. In an email to members, May says she intends to stay on as an MP and as party leader until a new leader...

1h ago

Toronto police seek public's help identifying family of elderly woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the family of an elderly woman who was found early Tuesday morning in the city's west end. The woman, identified only as Maria, was...

3h ago

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

2h ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

5h ago

Elizabeth May won't lead Green Party in next federal election

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she won't lead the party into the next election. In an email to members, May says she intends to stay on as an MP and as party leader until a new leader...

1h ago

Toronto police seek public's help identifying family of elderly woman

Toronto police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the family of an elderly woman who was found early Tuesday morning in the city's west end. The woman, identified only as Maria, was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

4h ago

3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.

8h ago

1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 

16h ago

2:47
More Air Canada flights canceled as bargaining resumes

Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants are back at the bargaining table. Michelle Mackey explains the sticking points and resulting travel chaos.

19h ago

2:26
Recent poll finds most Canadians side with Flight attendants in Air Canada labour dispute

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts on how public opinion factors into this ongoing fight.

23h ago

More Videos