Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based.

“On August 6, 2025, I was notified of a video containing hateful conduct involving members of the Canadian Army. I am deeply disturbed and profoundly disappointed with the content of the video — the behaviour is completely unacceptable, and swift action will be taken,” said Lieutenant-General Michael Wright, Commander of the Canadian Army, in a statement to CityNews.

Within hours of the video being shared, the army said the matter was referred to military police and five individuals were later identified as serving members — but they did not specify if they are regular or reserve forces members.

“Those individuals have been suspended from military duties, pending a Unit Disciplinary Investigation that is underway to determine the breadth and scope of the incident. Once the facts have been confirmed, all appropriate action will be taken,” continued Wright’s statement.

CityNews has not viewed the video themselves.

“The video, shared with us by a member of the public, shows at least seven individuals,” Wright wrote. “One individual can be seen performing drill in front of the Royal 22e Régiment flag and then consuming a substance. At one point in the video, other individuals perform the Nazi salute. Although I have been made aware that these events happened in 2023, these members remain subject to administrative and disciplinary action that may lead to their release.

“Hateful conduct and extremism have no place in the Canadian Army. It hurts our ability to recruit the best of Canada, to maintain credibility to deliver on operations, and it erodes public trust in our institution. Canadian Army members who jeopardize that trust and participate in hateful conduct will face the consequences of their actions.”