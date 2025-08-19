Toronto police seek public’s help identifying family of elderly woman

The woman, identified only as Maria, was discovered around 4 a.m. near Turner Road and Davenport Road. Police believe she is approximately 88 years old. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 19, 2025 12:58 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 12:59 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the family of an elderly woman who was found early Tuesday morning in the city’s west end.

The woman, identified only as Maria, was discovered around 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 near Turner Road and Davenport Road. Police believe she is approximately 88 years old.

According to investigators, Maria is unable to recall her home address or provide contact information for any family members or close acquaintances. Officers say she primarily speaks Portuguese.

Maria is described as being between five feet and five-foot-two feet two inches tall, with a slim build, short grey hair, and blue eyes. At the time she was found, she was wearing a black cardigan sweater, black pants, and grey slippers.

Police have released an image of Maria in hopes that someone may recognize her and help reconnect her with loved ones.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Toronto Police Service.

