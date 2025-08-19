Woman struck by vehicle in St. James Town hit and run

Toronto police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Parliament Street and St. James Avenue area, near Bloor Street East and Wellesley Street East in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.