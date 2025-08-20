1 arrested in connection to thefts of headstones in Norfolk County

One person has been arrested in connection with the theft of stolen headstones in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they began patrolling cemeteries last week following at least two recent reports of headstones being stolen in the region.

A bronze headstone was stolen from Bayview Cemetery in Port Rowan, and another bronze headstone was stolen from Sacred Heart Cemetery in Langton.

While on a patrol at the Waterford Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday morning, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously who then left the area in a sedan.

The same officer then located the vehicle unoccupied. A quantity of stolen property, including brass items, was allegedly observed inside.

The suspect was later located on Thompson Road West in Waterford and taken into custody.

Douglas Stevens, 39, of Oxford County, has now been charged with mischief – destroy or damage property, possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.