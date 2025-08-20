12-year-old among 5 charged in connection with North York jewellery store robbery

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted August 20, 2025 3:38 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 3:42 pm.

Five people, including a 12-year-old, are facing more than two dozen charges combined in connection with a jewellery store robbery in North York.

Toronto police say just after 3 p.m. on August 19, a group of suspects used hammers to smash through the front door of a store and allegedly stole a quantity of jewellery before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police managed to locate the suspects and take them into custody. At the time of the arrests, investigators say they recovered the stolen jewellery.

A 25-year-old, a 19-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old have all been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts each of possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old also faces a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

