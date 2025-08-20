B.C. MLA launches private prosecution against Charlotte Kates of Samidoun

Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop in Vancouver on October 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 7:41 pm.

A member of the British Columbia legislature says she is pursuing a private prosecution against a Vancouver woman who praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel as “heroic.”

Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC party, says she has submitted allegations of “terrorism offences” against Charlotte Kates to B.C. provincial court.

Kates’ social media accounts list her as the international co-ordinator for Samidoun, a group added to Canada’s list of terrorist entities in 2024.

Criminal proceedings typically commence with the filing of information by a law enforcement officer, describing the alleged offence.

But in a private prosecution, a member of the public submits the information and swears it under oath to a judge for consideration by Crown prosecutors.

Brodie and her party provided an unsigned copy of the information accusing Kates of “glorifying and defending terrorist entities,” including through remarks at pro-Palestinian rallies in Vancouver.

Kates was arrested in 2024 after making a speech at a rally during which she said “long live October 7” and praised the attack.

Samidoun said last year that Kates was released with conditions and no charges had been laid.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Brodie’s private prosecution.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke. Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26 for reports...

35m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

4h ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

8h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

34m ago

Top Stories

18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke. Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26 for reports...

35m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

4h ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

8h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

7h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

11h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

11h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

15h ago

2:51
Air Canada resumes service after strike ends

The Air Canada strike is over. But how long will it take for full service to resume?
More Videos