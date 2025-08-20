A member of the British Columbia legislature says she is pursuing a private prosecution against a Vancouver woman who praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel as “heroic.”

Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC party, says she has submitted allegations of “terrorism offences” against Charlotte Kates to B.C. provincial court.

Kates’ social media accounts list her as the international co-ordinator for Samidoun, a group added to Canada’s list of terrorist entities in 2024.

Criminal proceedings typically commence with the filing of information by a law enforcement officer, describing the alleged offence.

But in a private prosecution, a member of the public submits the information and swears it under oath to a judge for consideration by Crown prosecutors.

Brodie and her party provided an unsigned copy of the information accusing Kates of “glorifying and defending terrorist entities,” including through remarks at pro-Palestinian rallies in Vancouver.

Kates was arrested in 2024 after making a speech at a rally during which she said “long live October 7” and praised the attack.

Samidoun said last year that Kates was released with conditions and no charges had been laid.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Brodie’s private prosecution.