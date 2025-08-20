Canada’s top soldier joins NATO talks on how allies secure Ukraine under a peace deal

Chief of Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan gestures during an interview in Calgary, Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 3:07 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 5:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The head of Canada’s military spoke with other top soldiers across the NATO alliance Wednesday, as they seek options for upholding peace in Ukraine if a ceasefire comes into force.

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan was among those who took part in a virtual discussion with her counterparts from 32 countries.

“We welcome the willingness of the U.S. to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, which are essential to a durable peace agreement and support broader efforts to provide support to Ukraine,” wrote military spokesman Kened Sadiku.

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to broker a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though analysts fear any deal that would reward Moscow for its 2014 and 2022 invasions.

Ukraine said it needs “security guarantees” from other countries that can ensure Russia won’t mount another invasion, while Moscow has called for Ukraine to be barred from membership in groups like NATO or the European Union.

Trump has erroneously suggested Ukraine started the conflict, and has said the U.S. won’t send troops into Ukraine but might provide air support to maintain peace.

Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said the video call was a “candid discussion” with “tangible” unity. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chided the talks, and any efforts to work on security arrangements in Ukraine without Moscow’s involvement.

Wednesday’s call follows discussions that Prime Minister Mark Carney had with leaders from NATO countries as well as Japan and Australia on how to support peace in Ukraine.

Those countries are part of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries which have offered to help fund or staff a peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory.

Marcus Kolga, a senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said Wednesday’s NATO discussion likely surrounds how co-ordination would work if there is any ceasefire in Ukraine, such as how weapons that allies purchase from the U.S. arrive in Ukraine.

Kolga said it’s “extremely unlikely that there is some sort of a peace agreement,” but allies want to have plans for dispatching Western peacekeepers to ensure guarantees are upheld, including who participates and which countries might lead such a force.

Canada would most likely help with logistics in establishing a mission in Ukraine, Kolga said.

In theory, Canada could transfer some of the troops it has already deployed to Latvia, as part of a NATO mission to disincentivize Russia from invading that Baltic country, Kolga said.

“Shifting some of those troops to Ukraine, logistically probably wouldn’t be that challenging, if it’s just soldiers,” he said.

“It will really be an international effort. It won’t be one country, I don’t think, providing too much more support than any others.”

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, took note of deadly Russian airstrikes on Ukraine that took place overnight into Wednesday.

“Russia is still at war with Ukraine. We all need to do more to help Ukrainians fight back. It is strength on the ground and in the air that will lead to an end to the war,” he wrote.

“We have to push back hard. The Russian leadership don’t want peace. They want Ukraine, and all of it. Ignoring that fact will be a fatal mistake.”

— With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

5h ago

1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash in North York

One person has been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in North York, according to police. Officers say the collision happened in the Keele Street and Wycombe Road area just after...

9m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

6m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

5h ago

1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash in North York

One person has been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in North York, according to police. Officers say the collision happened in the Keele Street and Wycombe Road area just after...

9m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

6m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

3h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

6h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

7h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

10h ago

2:25
Edmonton police arrest suspects in distraction theft crime ring

Edmonton police warned the public about distraction thefts in the city in recent months, releasing photos of three people charged with theft under $5,000 and three more wanted suspects.

8h ago

More Videos