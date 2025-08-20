Joly: Visits to Saab, Lockheed ‘normal’ part of her job amid F-35 review

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions Melanie Joly and European Union Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy Stéphane Séjourné, not pictured, take part in a joint press conference in Ottawa, on Friday, July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 1:03 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 1:16 pm.

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Canadians shouldn’t read too much into her visit to a Swedish defence manufacturer that comes right in the middle of a major government review of the F-35 fighter jet procurement.

Joly says she visited Saab’s facilities in Sweden this week and was shown the Gripen-E jet, which is one of the possible contenders to replace the controversial U.S.-made F-35 fighter jet.

Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered the review shortly after he became prime minister in March, as Canada sought tighter security and defence ties with Europe in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The review is to be completed by the end of the summer and Joly says her role in it is to ensure the Canadian government understands all its options and what the industrial benefits to Canada would be in its final decision.

Joly says this is a “normal” part of her job, and that she will also be meeting with Lockheed Martin, which makes the F-35, in the coming weeks.

Joly is wrapping up a trip to Sweden and Finland with Secretary of State for Defence Stephen Fuhr, which was focused on strengthening defence-industrial ties in Europe.

