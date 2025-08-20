New Zealand will buy US helicopters in a $1.6B military aircraft spending package

FILE - New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins, speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue for the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers' Meeting [FDMM], in Singapore, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian,File)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted August 20, 2025 9:38 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 11:57 pm.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand ‘s government announced new military spending Thursday of 2.7 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.6 billion) to replace aging aircraft, including helicopters it plans to purchase from the United States, senior officials said.

Cabinet ministers unveiling the package cited rapidly growing global tensions and a deteriorating security environment. New Zealand’s military spending has trailed that of its larger partners in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group of countries — which includes the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia — and the bolstered budget reflects a shift in how the remote island nation is responding to strategic competition among major powers in the Pacific Ocean.

“We face the most challenging strategic circumstances in New Zealand’s modern history and certainly the worst that anyone today working in politics or foreign affairs can remember,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who entered Parliament in 1979, told reporters.

The purchase of military planes and helicopters was the first procurement announced in a government plan, disclosed in April, to double defense spending from 1% to 2% of GDP in the next decade.

The package includes five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to replace the existing maritime fleet and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft, allowing the retirement of Boeing 757s that are more than 30 years old and were already secondhand when purchased. The helicopters accounted for more than NZ $2 billion of the spending, officials said.

Defense Minister Judith Collins said her government would “move at pace” to procure the helicopters directly through the United States’ foreign military sales program instead of going to a wider tender. Cabinet ministers were expected to consider the final business case in 2026, she told reporters in Wellington on Thursday.

It would take “a few years” to acquire the helicopters, Collins added, because buying new meant New Zealand would need to “wait in line.” She denied the choice to buy from the United States was an attempt to rectify the trade imbalance that has seen New Zealand goods targeted for an adjusted 15% levy when arriving in the U.S. under the Trump administration’s global tariffs plan.

Collins said she didn’t know whether New Zealand’s trade minister would seek to use the purchase as leverage when making a case for lower tariffs to U.S. officials. The same helicopters were used by Australia, the U.S. and seven other countries, she said.

The leaders of New Zealand and neighboring Australia this month pledged closer military ties as they are increasingly confronted by great power competition, particularly the rise of China’s influence, in the South Pacific Ocean. The region was once neglected by other Western nations, an attitude that has reversed sharply in recent years as the extent of Beijing’s attempts to vie for sway with Pacific leaders has become more apparent.

That’s proved a challenge for leaders in New Zealand, where use of military ships and aircraft has often been primarily in humanitarian and disaster situations. It has also required a fresh sales pitch on military budgets to a country of 5 million people where the need for defense spending in a remote country with few enemies has traditionally been a difficult sell.

“Distance no longer provides New Zealand the protection it once did,” Collins said. “And defense is not something that can be mothballed until you need it.”

The aging Boeing aircraft have frequently broken down while transporting New Zealand prime ministers abroad in recent years and now can only be flown short distances. The episodes are among an awkward string of incidents that have highlighted the rundown state of the country’s military hardware and persistent difficulties in maintaining it due to recruitment shortfalls.

The maritime helicopters New Zealand will retire are Seasprites made by American aerospace firm Kaman.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke. Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26 for reports...

35m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

4h ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

8h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

34m ago

Top Stories

18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke. Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26 for reports...

35m ago

Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week. Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug....

4h ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

8h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

7h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

11h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

11h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

15h ago

2:51
Air Canada resumes service after strike ends

The Air Canada strike is over. But how long will it take for full service to resume?
More Videos