Police investigating after body found on roof of hospital in Montreal suburb

MONTREAL — Police in Montreal’s northern suburb are investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead on the roof of a hospital on Tuesday.

Sgt. Laurent Arsenault with police in Laval, Que., says officers were called to Cité-de-la-santé hospital at around 9:35 a.m. by employees who found the body.

Arsenault says the man was declared dead at the scene.

He says police are working with the coroner’s office, and that an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The Laval health authority says the hospital is fully collaborating with the investigation.

It says the safety of patients, visitors and staff remains an “absolute priority.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press