Scientists get a rare peek inside of an exploding star

This illustration provided by W.M. Keck Observatory depicts the insides of an exploding star. (Adam Makarenko/W. M. Keck Observatory via AP)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted August 20, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 1:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists for the first time have spotted the insides of a dying star as it exploded, offering a rare peek into stellar evolution.

Stars can live for millions to trillions of years until they run out of fuel. The most massive ones go out with a bang in an explosion called a supernova.

Using telescopes that peer deep into space, researchers have observed many such explosions. The cosmic outbursts tend to jumble up a dying star’s layers, making it hard for scientists to observe the inner structure.

But that wasn’t the case for the new discovery, a supernova called 2021yfj located in our Milky Way galaxy.

The collapsing star’s outermost layers of hydrogen and helium had peeled away long ago, which wasn’t surprising. But the star’s dense, innermost layers of silicon and sulfur had also shed during the explosion.

“We have never observed a star that was stripped to this amount,” said Northwestern University’s Steve Schulze, who was part of the discovery team that published the research Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The finding lends evidence to ideas scientists have about how large stars look near the end of their lives, organized into layers with lighter elements on the outside and heavier ones close to the core.

“Because so many of the layers had been stripped off this star, this basically confirmed what those layers were,” said Anya Nugent, who studies supernovas at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. She was not involved with the new research.

It’s not yet clear how this star got so whittled down — whether its layers were flung off violently in the final stages of its life or yanked away by a twin star. Future research may yield clues, though scientists acknowledged such an event may be tough to capture again.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

54m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

24m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

23m ago

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

54m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

24m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

1h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

5h ago

2:25
Edmonton police arrest suspects in distraction theft crime ring

Edmonton police warned the public about distraction thefts in the city in recent months, releasing photos of three people charged with theft under $5,000 and three more wanted suspects.

3h ago

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

18h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

23h ago

More Videos