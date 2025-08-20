Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing near Queen Street West and Bathurst Street around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

According to investigators, the suspect became involved in a physical altercation, then followed and stabbed one of the victims. A second person who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived. Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as Bruna Fernandes Martins, 18, of Toronto.

Martins is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and two counts of failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.

She is described as five-foot-six with a thin build and long, wavy dark brown hair. At the time of the incident, she was last seen wearing a light-yellow crop top, white sweatpants, and white flip-flops. Police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.