18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Bruna Fernandes Martins, 18, of Toronto, is wanted on multiple offences. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2025 9:51 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 9:53 am.

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing near Queen Street West and Bathurst Street around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

According to investigators, the suspect became involved in a physical altercation, then followed and stabbed one of the victims. A second person who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived. Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as Bruna Fernandes Martins, 18, of Toronto.

Martins is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and two counts of failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.

She is described as five-foot-six with a thin build and long, wavy dark brown hair. At the time of the incident, she was last seen wearing a light-yellow crop top, white sweatpants, and white flip-flops. Police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

24m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

23m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Toronto man charged in hate-motivated threats investigation, police say

A 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of threatening emails that police say contained hate-motivated, racist, and xenophobic language. In a news release,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

24m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

23m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Toronto man charged in hate-motivated threats investigation, police say

A 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of threatening emails that police say contained hate-motivated, racist, and xenophobic language. In a news release,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

14h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

20h ago

5:14
Air Canada traveller stranded in China unsure when she'll return home amid strike

Breakfast Television producer Bonnie Guan says her return flight home to Canada from China has been cancelled amid Air Canada's strike, and despite a tentative agreement reached by the union, she's still unsure when she will be able to return home.
3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.
1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 
More Videos