Court documents detail months-long surveillance of Quebec terror suspects

RCMP surveillance footage included in court documents allegedly showing members of a militia group taking part in military-style training exercises in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Quebec Court documents (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2025 7:16 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 8:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Newly released court documents show how police spent months tracking four men accused in an alleged anti-government plot in Quebec.

The investigation of the men, two of whom are members of the Canadian Armed Forces, began in March 2023 following a tip from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and involved aerial and GPS surveillance.

Three of the four men were charged in July with facilitating a terrorist activity and are accused of plotting to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region, while the fourth is facing weapons charges.

The documents detail how members of a group called Hide & Stalk performed military-style training at a hunting area near Quebec City in 2023.

They describe the group members as pro-gun extremist militants focused on military tactics, survivalism and long-range shooting.

One member of the group appeared on a podcast in June 2023 and spoke about the importance of being armed and not trusting the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

3h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

3h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

2h ago

Store owners, residents have mixed reaction to court injunction that cracks down on gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

A Mississauga plaza that's been drawing large crowds for cultural celebrations over the past several years is at the centre of some heated debates among local businesses and residents after the City of...

1h ago

