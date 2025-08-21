Court documents detail months-long surveillance of Quebec terror suspects

MONTREAL — Newly released court documents show how police spent months tracking four men accused in an alleged anti-government plot in Quebec.

The investigation of the men, two of whom are members of the Canadian Armed Forces, began in March 2023 following a tip from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and involved aerial and GPS surveillance.

Three of the four men were charged in July with facilitating a terrorist activity and are accused of plotting to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region, while the fourth is facing weapons charges.

The documents detail how members of a group called Hide & Stalk performed military-style training at a hunting area near Quebec City in 2023.

They describe the group members as pro-gun extremist militants focused on military tactics, survivalism and long-range shooting.

One member of the group appeared on a podcast in June 2023 and spoke about the importance of being armed and not trusting the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

