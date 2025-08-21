Crown opposes release in teen terror case, files notice to seek adult sentence

MONTREAL — A 17-year-old boy made a brief appearance today at Montreal’s courthouse on terrorism charges.

The accused faces three charges in youth court involving Islamic State.

The federal Crown has opposed his release and the case will return to court Monday to set a date for a bail hearing.

Prosecutor Marc Cigana has filed notice that he intends to seek an adult sentence if the teenager is found guilty.

Cigana says the teen is facing three counts — providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participating in the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

The accused appeared in youth court wearing a white dress shirt, and was monitored by three security personnel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press