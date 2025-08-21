Cycling across Canada: How a former international student is exploring the country on his bicycle

Akash Sidhu has been cycling across Canada for nearly three months to explore the country, recently making a pit stop in Brampton. His journey began in June all the way from Victoria, B.C.

“It was my dream. I was thinking about this since last five or six years, and finally, I’m living it now,” Sidhu said.

“It’s been now 70 days. I have done around 5,100 kilometres on the cycle. Every day, every pedal, it’s a new scenery, a new story.”

The former international student averages 97 kilometres daily. The most he’s travelled in one day is 151 kilometres on his bicycle.

He’s now crossed British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario– five provinces he’s cycled through in rain and sunshine. Sidhu said that although the weather changed many times throughout his journey, his goal never changed.

Sidhu pinpoints his father as the inspiration behind his decision to cross country on his bicycle.

“My life really turned when my father passed away like five years ago, and from that incident, I got a lesson that, the things that we think about, we should keep doing them because we never know when our life could end.”

So far, he has travelled through the west, and his journey will continue in the east, with approximately 3,000 kilometres of his goal remaining.

Sidhu’s bicycle is loaded with various gear, including a tent for camping, a sleeping bag, food supplies, cooking utensils, and clothes.

Sidhu came to Canada in 2015 as an international student, and now, a decade later, he’s travelled several provinces and met various people on his cycling journey.

“The people who I met, they were really shocked. Maybe they have never seen any Indian or any Punjabi doing this thing,” Sidhu gestured towards his bicycle.

Sidhu has also connected with Canada’s South Asian community along the way, many who live in remote areas.

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, it’s incredible, it’s amazing.’ So, they always welcome me, or always offer me food, or water. They’re always interested in my journey.”

He has been documenting his journey on social media, sharing snippets of his day on YouTube and Instagram. He vlogs himself pedalling on his bicycle, capturing scenery of Canada’s vast outdoors.

“Life is all about making memories and staying healthy. So just keep doing whatever you like and there should be no regret in your life,” Sidhu said.

With files from Rashmeen Rupal, OMNI News