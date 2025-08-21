Cycling across Canada: How a former international student is exploring the country on his bicycle

Akash Sidhu has been cycling across Canada for nearly three months to explore the country. OMNI News

By Dorsa Delara, OMNI News

Posted August 21, 2025 3:12 pm.

Akash Sidhu has been cycling across Canada for nearly three months to explore the country, recently making a pit stop in Brampton. His journey began in June all the way from Victoria, B.C.

“It was my dream. I was thinking about this since last five or six years, and finally, I’m living it now,” Sidhu said.

“It’s been now 70 days. I have done around 5,100 kilometres on the cycle. Every day, every pedal, it’s a new scenery, a new story.”

The former international student averages 97 kilometres daily. The most he’s travelled in one day is 151 kilometres on his bicycle.

He’s now crossed British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario– five provinces he’s cycled through in rain and sunshine. Sidhu said that although the weather changed many times throughout his journey, his goal never changed.

Sidhu pinpoints his father as the inspiration behind his decision to cross country on his bicycle.

“My life really turned when my father passed away like five years ago, and from that incident, I got a lesson that, the things that we think about, we should keep doing them because we never know when our life could end.”

So far, he has travelled through the west, and his journey will continue in the east, with approximately 3,000 kilometres of his goal remaining.

Sidhu’s bicycle is loaded with various gear, including a tent for camping, a sleeping bag, food supplies, cooking utensils, and clothes.

Sidhu came to Canada in 2015 as an international student, and now, a decade later, he’s travelled several provinces and met various people on his cycling journey.

“The people who I met, they were really shocked. Maybe they have never seen any Indian or any Punjabi doing this thing,” Sidhu gestured towards his bicycle.

Sidhu has also connected with Canada’s South Asian community along the way, many who live in remote areas.

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, it’s incredible, it’s amazing.’ So, they always welcome me, or always offer me food, or water. They’re always interested in my journey.”

He has been documenting his journey on social media, sharing snippets of his day on YouTube and Instagram. He vlogs himself pedalling on his bicycle, capturing scenery of Canada’s vast outdoors.

“Life is all about making memories and staying healthy. So just keep doing whatever you like and there should be no regret in your life,” Sidhu said.

With files from Rashmeen Rupal, OMNI News

Top Stories

1 dead in shooting inside Scarborough Town Centre

One person has died after being shot at Scarborough Town Centre Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough Drive just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One...

14m ago

Air Canada to cover hotel, meal costs for passengers whose flights were cancelled

Air Canada says it is expanding its reimbursement policy for customers affected by its widespread cancellations during the recent flight attendants' strike. The airline says that in addition to refunding...

12m ago

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

TORONTO — Ontario's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2025, the province's financial watchdog said Thursday in a report....

30m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

2h ago

