NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting that killed 4 people last month

FILE - Flags fly on the exterior of 345 Park Ave on July 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted August 21, 2025 2:53 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 4:27 pm.

The NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting last month at a Manhattan building by a gunman authorities say was targeting league headquarters.

“We are working with the building and the other tenants within the building on building security,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said Thursday.

The league previously recommended enhanced security measures at team and league facilities. The recommendations will be reviewed at a special league meeting on Aug. 26.

NFL employees are back in their offices after working remotely in the weeks following the shooting that killed four people and injured a league employee.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on July 28, before he killed himself, authorities said.

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only by examining the brain after a person dies.

Tamura played high school football in California a decade ago but never in the NFL.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

