Peel police ‘fed up’ with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

A car meet up at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2025 5:30 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 5:35 pm.

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise.

In a video message, Constable Tyler Bell-Morena said the area has become an “increased concern” for residents and business owners due to the rowdy get-togethers.

Bell-Morena said Peel police have already laid hundreds of charges, made several arrests and impounded numerous vehicles, but the disruptive behaviour continues.

The latest arrest came on Friday, August 16, when officers charged a man for dangerous driving-related offences following a car meet at the location.

“Upon arrival, officers saw a white Dodge Challenger driving dangerously and attempted to stop the vehicle,” a police release explained.

“The driver tried to evade however officers were able to contain the vehicle preventing its escape and avoiding a pursuit. Once stopped, the driver abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.”

Ajaypreet Sidhu, 21, of Brampton, faces numerous charges including race a motor vehicle, obstruct plate, public nuisance and flight from peace officer.

Sidhu was released on an undertaking. His driver’s licence was also suspended and his vehicle impounded, police add.

Bell-Morena stressed that police will continue to monitor activities at the mall and make arrests where appropriate.

“This is not a space for parties, car meets, fireworks, racing, drinking and driving or any behaviour that creates a hazard or disruption to the residents, business owners, or access to emergency services.

“If you’re not on the property for legitimate reasons, unable to behave or conduct yourself appropriately, if you don’t have authorization to be here then you’re not welcome.

“Residents and businesses are fed up, so are we.”

