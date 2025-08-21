Police looking for suspects in $220,000 Windsor meat heist

A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2025 12:57 pm.

Police are investigating after a semi truck with over $220,000 worth of meat was stolen in Windsor earlier this month.

Windsor police say the parked truck containing 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast was stolen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 near the Windsor International Airport.

Investigators say two men in a Jeep pulled into the parking lot in the area of Walker Road and Cabana Road East before breaking into the truck and driving away with the trailer.

Police believe the meat heist suspects then drove the truck along Highway 401.

The suspects remain outstanding, and their identities are currently not known.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them. 

