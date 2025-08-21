Store owners, residents have mixed reaction to court injunction that cracks down on gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

A Mississauga plaza that’s been drawing large crowds for cultural celebrations over the past several years is at the centre of some heated debates among local businesses and residents after the City of Mississauga filed a temporary court injunction cracking down on the gatherings.

Just a few days ago the Ontario Superior Court granted the injunction, providing the City and Peel Regional Police the ability to enforce tighter rules at Ridgeway Plaza.

The City says it made the decision after reviewing complaints and after failed negotiations with the company that owns the plaza.

The injunction was specifically enforced on August 13, 14, and 19 — three days that coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day and Afghanistan’s Independence Day — events which have drawn crowds in the thousands in past years.

The injunctions compelled the plaza’s condo corporation to install parking barriers, hire security, and regulate traffic to prevent large gatherings.

Business owners at the plaza, like Ajmal Khairi, say the rules left him, and others, frustrated.

“Businesses are not happy,” he said. “It affected every business. For myself, (compared to) the usual weekend, it was way slower than any other weekend. So it affected us.”

One resident told CityNews he had no issue with the gatherings.

“There’s no other real places for people to congregate,” the man argued. “Particularly in the summer, so the city putting the injunction on felt relatively targeted.”

Another called the injunction “a relief” adding that she wished it was “more permanent.”

During the three days the injunction was in effect, the City said charges were filed for overcrowding, blocked exit signs and a lack of fire safety plans. No arrests were made.

Resident Brandon Persaud said things had gotten out of hand at the location.

“I called the City, you can go rent out a park, you can do events .. but that is a daily occurrence.”

The City meanwhile says the injunction has been extremely effective.

CityNews contacted the company that owns the plaza but did not receive a response.