Store owners, residents have mixed reaction to court injunction that cracks down on gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza

In an unusual move, the city of Mississauga has taken legal action to curb the number of people going to a popular plaza. Alessandra Carniero explains why and the impact it's having

By Alessandra Carniero and Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2025 8:08 pm.

A Mississauga plaza that’s been drawing large crowds for cultural celebrations over the past several years is at the centre of some heated debates among local businesses and residents after the City of Mississauga filed a temporary court injunction cracking down on the gatherings.

Just a few days ago the Ontario Superior Court granted the injunction, providing the City and Peel Regional Police the ability to enforce tighter rules at Ridgeway Plaza.

The City says it made the decision after reviewing complaints and after failed negotiations with the company that owns the plaza.

The injunction was specifically enforced on August 13, 14, and 19 — three days that coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day and Afghanistan’s Independence Day — events which have drawn crowds in the thousands in past years.

Related:

The injunctions compelled the plaza’s condo corporation to install parking barriers, hire security, and regulate traffic to prevent large gatherings.

Business owners at the plaza, like Ajmal Khairi, say the rules left him, and others, frustrated.

“Businesses are not happy,” he said. “It affected every business. For myself, (compared to) the usual weekend, it was way slower than any other weekend. So it affected us.”

One resident told CityNews he had no issue with the gatherings.

“There’s no other real places for people to congregate,” the man argued. “Particularly in the summer, so the city putting the injunction on felt relatively targeted.”

Another called the injunction “a relief” adding that she wished it was “more permanent.”

During the three days the injunction was in effect, the City said charges were filed for overcrowding, blocked exit signs and a lack of fire safety plans. No arrests were made.

Resident Brandon Persaud said things had gotten out of hand at the location.

“I called the City, you can go rent out a park, you can do events .. but that is a daily occurrence.”

The City meanwhile says the injunction has been extremely effective.

CityNews contacted the company that owns the plaza but did not receive a response.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

3h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

3h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

2h ago

Amber Alert called off after missing baby last seen in Brampton found safe, suspect remains at large

An Amber Alert that was issued at the request of Peel Regional Police on Thursday evening for a missing eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton has been cancelled after he was found safe. In an update,...

30m ago

Top Stories

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

3h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

3h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

2h ago

Amber Alert called off after missing baby last seen in Brampton found safe, suspect remains at large

An Amber Alert that was issued at the request of Peel Regional Police on Thursday evening for a missing eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton has been cancelled after he was found safe. In an update,...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

5h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

5h ago

2:13
Truck crashes into 'Shroomyz' dispensary in third incident in a month

A driver rammed their truck into a 'Shroomyz' magic mushroom dispensary and fled the scene in the third incident involving the dispensary in a month.

10h ago

2:42
Scattered showers hitting the GTA

Parts of the GTA will see some scattered showers, ahead of some cooler weather coming in next week.

23h ago

2:48
Ontario nurses say health minister's claims don't match frontline realities

While Ontario nurses say they are burnt out and that patient care is suffering, the health minister boasted about her government's healthcare investments and accomplishments this week. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos