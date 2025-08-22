FAN EXPO returns to Toronto for its 30th year

FAN EXPO is back for its 30th year, as Front Street fills with capes, lightsabers, superheroes, and a whole lot of cosplayers in action.

What started as a small comic book convention with about 1500 fans 30 years ago is now the third largest pop culture event in North America, pulling in crowds from around the world.

“We’ll see over 130,000 people come through the doors,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice Preisdent of FAN EXPO. “This used to be a little bit more niche, but now everyone loves celebrating fandom. So, there’s truly something for everyone,”

Every corner of the fandom universe comes to Toronto.

From comics to sci-fi to superheroes, anime, gaming, and the cosplayers who bring it all to life.

“It’s one of the safest spaces for me, honestly. You could really be yourself and there’s not a whole lot of judgment,” said one of the event’s attendees.

This year’s lineup is seeing a variety of exhibits. Including a Back to the Future reunion with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary.

The convention also features some of the biggest brands and franchises from Disney, Lego, The Simpsons, and Star Wars.

Local businesses get in on the action too.

Oscar Yazedjian, owner of Major Comics in Montreal, has been a vendor at FAN EXPO since 1998. He says Fan Expo is one of the most profitable times of the year.

“You have to be here. If you have a business, if you’re in the industry, you’re in the hobby, you have to be here,” said Yazedjian. “You could buy collections, you meet new friends, contacts, and stuff like that. it’s a great event,”

Moy says the convention also brings a boost to the local economy.

“We’re filling restaurants down here around Front Street. We have a lot of hotel partners as well that are selling hotel rooms. And of course, we’re great partners with the Metro Toronto Convention Center,” he said.

FAN EXPO runs from Aug 21 to Aug 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.