Two female Western lowland gorillas at the Toronto Zoo sustained injuries during recent physical introductions to a new male silverback, Zwalani, as part of a carefully managed integration process aimed at strengthening the species’ genetic diversity.

The Zoo confirmed that Nneka and Charlie, longtime residents of the Africa Rainforest Pavilion, were hurt during interactions with Zwalani, who was recently introduced to the group following weeks of mesh-to-mesh acclimation. These introductions are known to involve displays of aggression and dominance as gorillas establish social hierarchies.

On Wednesday, Wildlife Care staff observed that Nneka was favouring her right arm, while Charlie had a visible cut on her glute. Veterinarians assessed both gorillas and determined that Charlie’s wound was deep enough to require stitches. Nneka underwent X-rays and received treatment for minor injuries to her lower back and left foot.

Despite the injuries, Zoo officials remain optimistic about the progress of the introductions. They noted that positive connections have been forming between Zwalani and the females over the past several weeks, and that the Wildlife Care team continues to monitor the group closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals.

The integration is part of a broader conservation effort to support the long-term health and genetic diversity of Western lowland gorillas, a critically endangered species. The Zoo emphasized that such introductions are essential for building stable family groups and promoting natural behaviours.

During this period, Zwalani and the female gorillas may not be visible to guests and members. The Zoo has committed to providing updates as the situation evolves.