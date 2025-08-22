Female gorillas injured during introduction to new silverback at Toronto Zoo

A silverback gorilla is seen in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 22, 2025 5:27 am.

Two female Western lowland gorillas at the Toronto Zoo sustained injuries during recent physical introductions to a new male silverback, Zwalani, as part of a carefully managed integration process aimed at strengthening the species’ genetic diversity.

The Zoo confirmed that Nneka and Charlie, longtime residents of the Africa Rainforest Pavilion, were hurt during interactions with Zwalani, who was recently introduced to the group following weeks of mesh-to-mesh acclimation. These introductions are known to involve displays of aggression and dominance as gorillas establish social hierarchies.

On Wednesday, Wildlife Care staff observed that Nneka was favouring her right arm, while Charlie had a visible cut on her glute. Veterinarians assessed both gorillas and determined that Charlie’s wound was deep enough to require stitches. Nneka underwent X-rays and received treatment for minor injuries to her lower back and left foot.

Despite the injuries, Zoo officials remain optimistic about the progress of the introductions. They noted that positive connections have been forming between Zwalani and the females over the past several weeks, and that the Wildlife Care team continues to monitor the group closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals.

The integration is part of a broader conservation effort to support the long-term health and genetic diversity of Western lowland gorillas, a critically endangered species. The Zoo emphasized that such introductions are essential for building stable family groups and promoting natural behaviours.

During this period, Zwalani and the female gorillas may not be visible to guests and members. The Zoo has committed to providing updates as the situation evolves.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Brampton Amber Alert, baby boy found safe

An Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for an eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton was cancelled after the child was found safe and in good health, Peel Regional Police confirmed. Authorities...

3m ago

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

14h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

14h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

21m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in Brampton Amber Alert, baby boy found safe

An Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for an eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton was cancelled after the child was found safe and in good health, Peel Regional Police confirmed. Authorities...

3m ago

Man found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the family washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still...

14h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

14h ago

Vigil commemorates 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet

Community members gathered this evening to honour the life of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family. The boy's name echoed around the Toronto...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

16h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

16h ago

2:13
Truck crashes into 'Shroomyz' dispensary in third incident in a month

A driver rammed their truck into a 'Shroomyz' magic mushroom dispensary and fled the scene in the third incident involving the dispensary in a month.

21h ago

2:11
Jane and Finch youth changing the narrative on traditional DEI training

Young people from Jane and Finch are flipping the script on traditional DEI training creating  and leading a program for big businesses. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:42
Scattered showers hitting the GTA

Parts of the GTA will see some scattered showers, ahead of some cooler weather coming in next week.
More Videos