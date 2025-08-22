Mississauga bakery fined $55,000 after worker injured on the job

A Mississauga bakery has been fined $55,000 after a worker was injured while operating an industrial oven.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2023, at NuStef Baking Ltd. located at 2440 Cawthra Road.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, a worker was injured while adjusting the speed of a batter depositor, when the equipment was still in motion.

The worker reportedly reached beneath the oven to manually adjust a control knob, suffering serious injuries in the process.

The Ministry says an investigation revealed the machine lacked proper guarding, a violation of provincial safety standards.

Following a guilty plea in Mississauga’s Provincial Offences Court, the company was fined $55,000 on July 29, 2025.

NuStef Baking Ltd. has not commented publicly on the ruling.