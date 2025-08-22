News photographers to resume covering Oasis concerts as band lifts restrictions

Oasis fans exit with official Oasis souvenirs on the second day of a clothing and merchandise pop-up store on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, ahead of the band's upcoming concert at Rogers Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2025 1:01 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 1:29 pm.

TORONTO — An organization representing news agencies says its spat with Oasis over photography rights has come to an end, just in time for the band’s North American tour dates.

News Media Coalition says the band’s management previously told them photos taken on the band’s reunion tour could only be used for one year, so its members withdrew coverage.

Now the group, whose members include major media outlets such as The Associated Press and The Guardian, says the limit is no longer in place.

Related:

A photo release form sent to news agencies including The Canadian Press on Thursday ahead of Oasis’s Toronto shows does not include such a restriction.

The “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” singers will play the Rogers Stadium on Sunday and Monday.

The tour kicked off in Cardiff in July, and Toronto marks the first stop on its North American leg before they head overseas again.

News Media Coalition CEO Andrew Moger says this change makes sense both for the news outlets and the artists.

A representative for Oasis did not respond to a request for comment, and Moger said he hadn’t heard from them either.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

44m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

13m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

44m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

13m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

4h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

5h ago

0:46
Police to ramp up security over unruly meet ups at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall

Peel police say they will be ramping up security at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall over concerns of large gatherings, partying and dangerous driving in the parking lot.

5h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

23h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

23h ago

More Videos