Police court documents provide detail on Nova Scotia missing children case

Jack and Lilly Sullivan, seen in this handout photo, went missing on May 2, 2025 in the community of Lansdowne Station, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association

By Keith Doucette and Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2025 12:00 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 1:56 pm.

Newly released court documents are revealing previously unreported details of the investigation into the disappearance of two young children from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia more than three months ago.

Included in several documents are the initial impressions by police of polygraphs given to the parents of six-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Jack Sullivan, and confirmation that investigators found a second piece of a pink blanket they say belonged to Lilly, in the trash.

The information is contained in court applications filed by investigators for permission to conduct searches for phone records, banking records, and video related to the case. The documents include unproven statements made by police. Those documents were released to The Canadian Press and other news outlets. Many of them contain redactions.

According to one document, sworn by Cpl. Charlene Jordan Curl of the RCMPs Northeast Nova Scotia major crime unit, the children were first reported missing on 10:01 a.m. on May 2 from their home in rural Lansdowne Station, N.S., by their mother Malehya Brooks-Murray.

Brooks-Murray told police she believed the two children had wandered away from home, but the exact time she said she thought they went missing was redacted. Police were on the scene at 10:27 a.m.

The document says the last time the children were seen outside their home was on May 1, when they were captured by video surveillance at a local Dollarama store with Brooks-Murray and Daniel Martell, their stepfather.

RCMP conducted at least four polygraphs during their investigation — the first two were on May 12 with the children’s parents at the detachment at Bible Hill, N.S. Martell’s polygraph “indicated he was truthful,” as did the test for Brooks-Murray that found she was truthful when answering specific questions, although the list of questions is redacted in the document.

An unidentified investigator’s comment included at the end of a section on the results of both of those polygraphs says, “At this point in the investigation Jack and Lilly’s disappearance is not believed to be criminal in nature.”

“I do not have reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence has occurred. Because Jack and Lilly are still missing, polygraph examinations were conducted with the intention of ruling out that possibility.”

Martell told The Canadian Press on May 28 that he had passed a polygraph test, but the RCMP declined at the time to confirm or deny his claim.

Results from polygraphs, which measure fluctuations within a person’s sympathetic nervous system as they answer questions, are not admissible in Canadian courts, but the machines are considered an investigative tool.

Meanwhile, on June 10, the children’s stepgrandmother, Janie MacKenzie, underwent a polygraph examination but another document notes that her “physiology was not suitable for analysis and an opinion on the polygraph examination was not rendered.” The children’s biological father, Cody Sullivan, underwent a polygraph on June 12, 2025, and passed the examination, with his answers found to be “truthful.”

In July, the Mounties said they were running forensic tests on a pink blanket found during the search of the heavily wooded areas near the children’s home. Police said at the time that the family had confirmed the blanket belonged to Lilly, but investigators released few details.

The newly released documents shed more light on that part of the investigation, saying three family members found the blanket in a tree on Lansdowne Station Road on May 2, exactly one kilometre from the family home. A photo was shown to the mother and stepfather who confirmed it was Lilly’s.

Later, police dispatched a sniffer dog to the area where the blanket was found, but the animal was unable to pick up a scent of Lilly or Jack, the documents say. On May 4, another piece of blanket was seized by police after it was found inside a trash bag at the end of the driveway of the children’s home, according to police.

Police say they confirmed both pieces were part of the same blanket.

On Friday, the RCMP said in a statement that it is still “considering all scenarios” as it continues the investigation.

“The team continues to evaluate all tips and information, with no scenarios having been ruled out,” said spokeswoman Cindy Bayers. “Investigators have and will continue to receive forensic results, including those related to the pink blanket, which they’re assessing.”

Bayers said that to date more than 760 public tips had been received by police and more than 8,000 video files have been reviewed.

Among the numerous court orders sought by police, was one for the Cobequid Pass, a tolled section of highway in Nova Scotia. Specifically, the RCMP were looking for video records including closed circuit footage of all cameras of drivers leaving Nova Scotia between May 1, 2025, at 2:25 p.m. to May 3, 2025, at 3 a.m.

One of the documents says that On May 3, police received a report that Jack and Lilly might be with their biological father. Police received a pair of messages about this early on May 3, but the report notes the caller, who was unnamed, did not have any proof and “she just wanted to make sure every possibility is looked into.” According to the request for Cobequid Pass toll plaza vids, “Malehya later reported to police that she thought Cody Sullivan, Lilly and Jack’s biological father, might have picked up them and taken them to New Brunswick.”

Police later met with Sullivan on May 22. The court document said he told police he had been in a relationship with the mother but had not seen her nor the children in three years. He said he paid child support, contrary to what Brooks-Murray had told police.

“He said he did not know what happened to Jack and Lilly,” police noted.

“He was home on May 2, 2025, and never goes anywhere. He has not been anywhere other than his house recently and has had no contact with Malehya since the children went missing.”

The documents say police had received hundreds of tips in the case, including one from a witness who said she was travelling with her sons on the morning of May 2 and saw two children walking along the side of the road.

Natasha Haywood informed the RCMP on May 31. She described seeing a young girl holding a young boy’s hand — the boy had dirty blond hair and was wearing shorts, while the girl had darkish hair in pigtails and was wearing a tank top with blue strings. According to police, she said the children were walking toward a Caucasian female of about 50-60 years old with a “loose curl” haircut, who was waiting next to the passenger side of an older model tan or gold sedan with the backdoor open.

The documents say that in early June, police met with the witness near the coroner of Gairloch Road and Lansdowne Station Road, where she mentioned having seen the children walking north towards Westville, N.S., and that the vehicle appeared to be waiting for them.

When she later met with police, Haywood said she thought the girl was around 9 or 10-years-old and the boy five-years-old, the documents say.

Investigators are working to find out if the children were indeed Jack and Lilly, the document noted.

“None of the tips so far have led to Jack and Lilly’s location or has any information that has been corroborated by the investigation,” a document notes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.

Keith Doucette and Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

46m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

15m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

46m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

15m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

4h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

5h ago

0:46
Police to ramp up security over unruly meet ups at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall

Peel police say they will be ramping up security at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall over concerns of large gatherings, partying and dangerous driving in the parking lot.

5h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

23h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

23h ago

More Videos