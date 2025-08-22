New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves multiple people dead and others injured

First responders work to rescue victims at the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Libby March/Buffalo News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 22, 2025 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 5:10 pm.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 52 people crashed and rolled Friday on an interstate highway, killing and injuring multiple passengers, police said.

The bus apparently lost control on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Buffalo. People inside were ejected as the windows shattered.

“At this time we have multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, adding that children were on board.

O’Callaghan said most passengers were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino ethnicity, and translators were being brought to the scene.

The bus was traveling eastbound when it went into the median and ended up in a ditch on the right side of the road, O’Callaghan said.

“The driver is alive and well. We’re working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control,” O’Callaghan said without elaborating.

The Mercy Flight air medical transport service said its three helicopters and three more from other services transported people from the crash site to area hospitals.

“It’s a full-size tour bus. Heavy amount of damage,” O’Callaghan said. “Most people I’m assuming on the bus did not have a seat belt on, that is the reason why we have so many ejected people on this bus.”

In response to a bus crash in New York in 2023, a state law requires seat belt use on charter buses built on or after Nov. 28, 2016. The age of the bus in Friday’s crash wasn’t immediately known.

The New York State Thruway Authority said a lengthy stretch of the roadway had been shut down in both directions and drivers were being urged to avoid the area.

“There was glass all over the road and people’s stuff all over the road,” Powell Stephens of Medina told The Buffalo News after he drove by the crash. “Windows were all shattered.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on the social platform X that she was briefed on the “tragic tour bus accident” and that her office was working with police and local officials.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of Trooper James O’Callaghan’s last name.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Epstein's former girlfriend told Justice Department she did not see Trump act in 'inappropriate way'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend repeatedly denied to the Justice Department witnessing any sexually inappropriate interactions with Donald Trump, according to records...

51m ago

Elderly woman critically injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a woman in her 80s was stabbed inside a residence in Scarborough. Emergency crews responded to a home on Hallbank Terrace near Sheppard Avenue East and...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Epstein's former girlfriend told Justice Department she did not see Trump act in 'inappropriate way'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend repeatedly denied to the Justice Department witnessing any sexually inappropriate interactions with Donald Trump, according to records...

51m ago

Elderly woman critically injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a woman in her 80s was stabbed inside a residence in Scarborough. Emergency crews responded to a home on Hallbank Terrace near Sheppard Avenue East and...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

1h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.

4h ago

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

6h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

7h ago

0:46
Police to ramp up security over unruly meet ups at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall

Peel police say they will be ramping up security at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall over concerns of large gatherings, partying and dangerous driving in the parking lot.

7h ago

More Videos