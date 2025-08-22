The moment Blue Jays fans have been waiting for is finally here. Former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is set to make his first major league start in over a year, taking the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday against the Miami Marlins.

This marks not only his debut with the team but also a significant milestone in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Grateful for it all



Directed by @itstaiki pic.twitter.com/MSLe5JrM1v — Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 21, 2025

The Blue Jays made a calculated gamble at the trade deadline, acquiring the 30-year-old right-hander from the Cleveland Guardians for pitching prospect Khal Stephen, a move that signalled their postseason intentions.

Bieber’s road to recovery has been a patient and deliberate one, starting with the Guardians and continuing with the Blue Jays. After a setback in June, he resumed his rehab assignment in July and steadily progressed through the minor league ranks. His final tune-up in Triple-A Buffalo was a resounding success, as he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing no walks and striking out four.

“I’m most pleased with not thinking about my health,” Bieber said following his Aug. 15 rehab start. “I think that says a lot about how far I’ve come post-surgery, where my body is at and where my mind is at. I’m focused on ramping up to compete in the big leagues. That’s a fun place to be. That’s what I’ve missed, and that’s what I’ve strived for. I’m close now, but it’s easier said than done.”

Across seven rehab starts at four different minor-league levels, Bieber posted an impressive 1.86 ERA with 37 strikeouts and only three walks in 29 innings.

AL East race heating up as Blue Jays look to separate themselves from the pack

The anticipation for Bieber’s return has been building, not just within the organization, but with the pitcher himself. Bieber took to Twitter to share a video documenting his rehabilitation and trade from Cleveland, the only team he’s played for until he takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

Bieber’s regular-season debut comes as the Blue Jays try to expand their first-place lead in the AL East standings ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Entering Friday’s game in Miami, Toronto is four-and-a-half games up on New York, and five up on Boston, with both division rivals playing one another in a current series.

Boston won the series opener on Thursday, beating New York 6-3.

The Blue Jays have lost three of their last four games, including two of three against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following Bieber’s debut, Toronto will hand the ball to starters José Berríos and Kevin Gausman this weekend.

Manager John Schneider announced this week that left-hander Eric Lauer, who has impressed as a starter all season, will shift to the bullpen for the three-game series in Miami. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are expected to start two of three when the Blue Jays return home to face the Minnesota Twins starting on Monday.

Friday’s first pitch will come at 7:10 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.