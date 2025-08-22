SIU clears Peel police in fatal Pearson Airport shooting

Evidence is pictured at the scene of police-involved shooting at the departures area of terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 22, 2025 6:12 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 7:26 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Peel Regional Police officers of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April.

A report from the Special Investigations Unit says the officers fired their weapons to “protect themselves and others” after a man in mental distress pulled out an air pistol.

The SIU says officers were called to the departures drop-off area outside Terminal 1 at about 6:38 a.m. on April 24 by airport security, after a woman asked for help because her brother was reportedly in distress due to a combination of mental illness and drug consumption.

Taken “against his will”

The report says the woman reported that her brother was refusing to exit the vehicle to get on a flight to the Yukon, where he had previously agreed to attend a treatment program, saying he had been taken to the airport against his will.

The report says the man believed his sister was “manipulating” him and said he did not trust police. 

The SIU says that as the situation escalated, the man suddenly stepped out of the vehicle and pointed his gun at the officers, prompting police to fire a total of 18 rounds. 

The man collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

The gun was found to be a replica, but SIU Director Joseph Martino said officers had no way of knowing it was not real.

“There can be no doubt that the officers reasonably believed they were about to be shot,” said Martino.

Martino says the officers were under extreme stress and had only seconds to react.

He wrote that even though gunfire continued after the man had collapsed to the ground, the officers were faced with what “must have felt like a grave and mortal threat to their lives” and he was unable to conclude that they exceeded their authorized force. 

The SIU has closed the case with no charges laid.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves 5 passengers dead and many others injured

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others,...

32m ago

2 arrested after 3 teens shot at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park during Civic Holiday music festival

Peel Regional Police have announced two arrests in connection to a triple shooting that took place at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, causing panic in the midst of a busy Civic Holiday music festival. Officers...

2h ago

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Consumers could benefit from dropped tariffs on U.S. goods, but unions raise concerns

OTTAWA — Canada's move to drop many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods could lead to lower prices for consumers, but union leaders worry it could undermine this country's bargaining position in ongoing...

41m ago

Top Stories

New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves 5 passengers dead and many others injured

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others,...

32m ago

2 arrested after 3 teens shot at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park during Civic Holiday music festival

Peel Regional Police have announced two arrests in connection to a triple shooting that took place at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, causing panic in the midst of a busy Civic Holiday music festival. Officers...

2h ago

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced...

1h ago

Consumers could benefit from dropped tariffs on U.S. goods, but unions raise concerns

OTTAWA — Canada's move to drop many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods could lead to lower prices for consumers, but union leaders worry it could undermine this country's bargaining position in ongoing...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

4h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.

7h ago

2:45
Residents upset about construction project threaten property tax strike

A small group of residents who feel a construction project on their street is violating city bylaws demands the city take more efforts to address their concerns. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

9h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

10h ago

More Videos