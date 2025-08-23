OPP officers hit by vehicle fleeing street racing gathering

By Rachel Morgan

Posted August 23, 2025 12:37 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 3:44 pm.

A 19-year-old from Ottawa is facing criminal charges after a street racing gathering during which two OPP officers were hit.

Ottawa OPP say its aerial unit observed a large gathering of vehicles in the area of Moodie Drive and Dibblee Road shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

One vehicle was seen doing burnouts, followed by several cars engaged in drag racing.

Police attempted to stop one vehicle which fled, striking two officers.

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was tracked and later stopped by OPP.

As a result, a 19-year-old Ottawa resident is now facing a list of charges including:

  • Two counts of Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon;
  • Dangerous Operation; 
  • Flight from Peace Officer; 
  • Race a Motor Vehicle; 
  • Perform Stunt; 
  • Obstruct Plate; 
  • Fail to Display Two Plates; 
  • Colour Coating Obscuring Interior; and 
  • Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available.

The driver also had their license suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

