19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough Drive just before 2 p.m. for reports that someone has been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was discovered in the family washroom in the food court.

A gun was recovered in the washroom and the death has been deemed suspicious.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, and identified the victim as, 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas from Toronto.

Acting Insp. Baheer Sarvanandan said they do not have any witnesses and are resorting to video and forensics to try and piece things together.

There were also no reports to police about the sound of gunshots prior to the body being discovered.

Sarvanandan said due to the loud food court environment and the fact that there “doesn’t appear to be multiple shots, potentially a single shot, that’s potentially a reason that no one may have heard it.”

Police have deemed the area safe at this point and the Homicide Unit is monitoring the situation.

No further details about suspects or how the shooting unfolded have been released.