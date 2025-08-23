North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of new antiair missiles

In this photo provided Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, supervises the test-firing of two types of new anti-air missiles at undisclosed location, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted August 23, 2025 9:55 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 10:00 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of two types of new antiair missiles, state media said Sunday, displaying his expanding military capabilities as the South Korean and U.S. militaries carry out joint drills.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the test Saturday proved the missiles effective in countering aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles, and that Kim assigned unspecified “important” tasks to defense scientists ahead of a major political conference expected early next year.

The report did not specify the missiles that were tested or where the event took place. It did not mention any remarks by Kim directed at Washington or Seoul.

The test coincided with new South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ’s trip to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where they vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and their trilateral partnership with the United States to address common challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Lee was to depart for Washington on Sunday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim’s government has repeatedly dismissed calls by Seoul and Washington to restart long-stalled negotiations aimed at winding down his nuclear weapons and missiles programs, as he continues to prioritize Russia as part of a foreign policy aimed at expanding ties with nations confronting the United States.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kim has sent thousands of troops and large shipments of weapons, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to help fuel President Vladimir Putin’s warfighting.

That has raised concerns Moscow could provide technology that strengthens Kim’s nuclear-armed military, with experts pointing to North Korea’s aging antiair and radar systems as a likely area of cooperation. South Korea’s previous conservative government said in November that Russia supplied missiles and other equipment to help strengthen air defenses of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, but did not specify which systems were provided. Kim held a ceremony in Pyongyang last week to honor North Korean soldiers who fought in Ukraine, awarding state “hero” titles to those who returned and placing medals beside 101 portraits of the fallen, praising them as “great men, great heroes and great patriots,” state media reported. According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last fall and about 600 of them have died in combat. Kim has also agreed to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia’s Kursk region, a deployment South Korean intelligence believes could happen soon.

Top Stories

Three injured, four in custody after shooting in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured and four are in custody after an early morning shooting in Caledon.  Officers were called to a residence on Finnerty Side Road after reports of...

11m ago

Toronto police seek suspect in assault investigation

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation downtown. Officers were called to the Yonge Street and Dundas street West area around 5 p.m. on June...

8m ago

Sankofa Square officially opens in Toronto

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Sankofa Square in Toronto, after it was officially renamed from Yonge-Dundas Square in December 2023. Calls to rename Dundas Street and...

48m ago

19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough...

5h ago

