Settlement reached in national class-action lawsuit over drug Rexulti: law firm

MONTREAL — Lawyers involved in a class-action lawsuit over the drug Rexulti say a $4.75 million settlement has been reached on behalf of patients and the estates and families of those who were prescribed the drug.

The class action involved anyone in Canada who was prescribed the drug between Feb. 16, 2017 and today and experienced compulsive behaviours or impulse-control disorders such as compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive spending and shopping or binge-eating.

Rexulti is a antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and depression.

A notice made public on Saturday by Toronto law firm Rochon Genova says Quebec Superior Court has not made any determination on the merits of the claims and the settlement is a compromise of disputed claims without any admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of the defendants.

Quebec Superior Court authorized the national class action in 2024 against the manufacturers.

Lawyers will be before the court in Montreal on Oct. 31, 2025 for a settlement approval hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press