Three injured, four in custody after shooting in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured and four are in custody after an early morning shooting in Caledon.

Officers were called to a residence on Finnerty Side Road after reports of gunshots fired around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police blocked off a large area on Highway 9 between The Gore Road, Patterson Side Road, Finnerty Street and Humber Station Road in response to an incident involving “some potentially armed people.”

They say a shelter-in-place advisory was issued and roads were temporarily closed in the surrounding area. Members of the public were advised to “take action to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individuals.”

Police say several specialized units were deployed, including police dogs and crisis negotiators.

Officers say they found three people with gunshot wounds at the residence.

One person had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two others had minor injuries.

A news release from the OPP doesn’t include any details about how the people were recovered from the home.

Police say they believe there are more suspects are at large and an investigation is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press