2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police investigate after a man was stabbed outside the Jamaican Canadian Association on Arrow Road in North York on August 24, 2025. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted August 24, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 8:06 am.

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries.

Investigators were called about three men fighting outside the Jamaican Canadian Association on Arrow Road, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for two men, both in their 30s, who are approximately six feet tall. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie, while the other was wearing all black clothing.

