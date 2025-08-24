32-year-old man facing weapons, drug charges after traffic stop in Brampton

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple weapons and suspected drug charges following a traffic stop in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say officers conducted a traffic stop near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road on Aug. 15.

Officers say they found a loaded firearm with an altered serial number, along with a quantity of suspected drugs.

The man arrested on the scene, was identified by police as 32-year-old Ricardo Dawson of Toronto.

Dawson is facing the following charges:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number;

Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order;

Possession of a controlled substance – Schedule III and;

Possession for the purpose of distributing.

According to police, Dawson is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition after a previous conviction for illegal firearm possession.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.