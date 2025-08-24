32-year-old man facing weapons, drug charges after traffic stop in Brampton
Posted August 24, 2025 5:01 pm.
Last Updated August 24, 2025 5:07 pm.
A 32-year-old man is facing multiple weapons and suspected drug charges following a traffic stop in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police say officers conducted a traffic stop near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road on Aug. 15.
Officers say they found a loaded firearm with an altered serial number, along with a quantity of suspected drugs.
The man arrested on the scene, was identified by police as 32-year-old Ricardo Dawson of Toronto.
Dawson is facing the following charges:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number;
- Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order;
- Possession of a controlled substance – Schedule III and;
- Possession for the purpose of distributing.
According to police, Dawson is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition after a previous conviction for illegal firearm possession.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.