32-year-old man facing weapons, drug charges after traffic stop in Brampton

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 24, 2025 5:01 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 5:07 pm.

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple weapons and suspected drug charges following a traffic stop in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say officers conducted a traffic stop near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road on Aug. 15.

Officers say they found a loaded firearm with an altered serial number, along with a quantity of suspected drugs.

The man arrested on the scene, was identified by police as 32-year-old Ricardo Dawson of Toronto.

Dawson is facing the following charges:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number;
  • Possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order;
  • Possession of a controlled substance – Schedule III and;
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing.

According to police, Dawson is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition after a previous conviction for illegal firearm possession.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Top Stories

New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention. The Abacus Data poll conducted last...

5h ago

Ottawa Pride parade cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protesters

OTTAWA — Ottawa's annual Pride parade was cancelled Sunday after being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters. A group called Queers for Palestine - Ottawa had organized a rally to coincide with the...

37m ago

E-bike rider seriously injured in Mississauga collision

An E-bike rider in Mississauga was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries on Sunday. Peel Regional Police say the collision took place in the Dundas Street West and Wolfedale Road area just...

42m ago

Cyclist dies from injuries after being struck in Oakville

A 67-year-old cyclist from Burlington has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville last week. Police in Halton Region say just before noon on August 19, the man was riding westbound on Rebecca...

4h ago

