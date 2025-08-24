Cyclist dies from injuries after being struck in Oakville

A view of South Oakville Centre from the street. GOOGLE MAPS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 24, 2025 1:50 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 1:51 pm.

A 67-year-old cyclist from Burlington has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville last week.

Police in Halton Region say just before noon on August 19, the man was riding westbound on Rebecca Street just east of Third Line when an eastbound car driven by a 57-year-old Oakville woman attempted to make a left into the parking lot of South Oakville Centre, formerly known as Hopedale Mall.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

In an update on Sunday, police said the cyclist died of his injuries on August 22.

Police did not say if any charges are pending, only that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact them.

