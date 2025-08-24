Making mud sexy: Scientists search for climate change answers in Quebec sea floor

A polychaete worm found by scientists in Quebec's Saguenay fjord is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Adam Porter (Mandatory Credit)

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 24, 2025 10:33 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Far below the seals and belugas that dive gracefully through Quebec’s Saguenay fiord, there are small creatures burrowing in the sea floor mud that scientists believe play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Earlier this month, scientists from the United Kingdom and Université Laval spent several days on the fiord’s bumpy waters, grabbing samples from 200 metres below in a quest to track the life in the mud.

Dr. Adam Porter, a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Exeter, said the sea can look like an “impenetrable blue” for those on the surface.

“I think mud is even more impenetrable because you get down to the bottom, you look at the sea floor, it can often look like there’s not much going on,” he said in a video interview. “But there’s this whole world of life under the mud, and that is playing a really important role in keeping the planet healthy.”

The research is part of the Convex Seascape Survey, a partnership exploring how the sea floor regulates climate through the sequestration of carbon, and the role that small animals in the mud play in keeping the planet healthy, Porter said.

Unofficially, he said the study has another title: “Trying to make mud sexy.”

Rebecca Howman, a PhD student at Université Laval, said collecting the roughly 60 sea floor samples was complicated by the Saguenay fiord’s tides, waves and current.

“You have to literally take a chunk of the floor off the ground, and considering that the Saguenay is 200 metres deep, that’s quite a feat,” she said in an interview. From the boat, the scientists used what she describes as a “big claw” to scoop samples, which were transferred to aquariums the scientists could use to study and experiment.

“It’s very messy, very muddy, but also a good challenge and really quite fun,” she said.

After they were pulled from the fiord’s bottom, the samples were transferred to aquariums in Chicoutimi, Que., for study. Porter said the researchers put fluorescent sand on top of the mud in order to track the burrowing movements of the animals, some of which are too small to spot with the naked eye.

What emerged from the mud was a tiny world, teeming with life. “You can get worms, brittle stars, bivalves — so mussel-like organisms,” Howman said. “So loads of different types of life live within the mud, which is interesting because you look at mud and you don’t think that there’s anything really going on.”

While the creatures are small, she likened them to “little ocean gardeners” that help keep the sea floor healthy and ultimately support the whole marine ecosystem. “The way that they move the sediment changes the entire structure of the ecosystem,” she said. “And it can support the ecosystem by changing nutrient fluxes — it oxygenates the sediment.”

She said they also help store carbon in the sea floor by eating or trapping the organic matter that falls from above — a role that the researchers say could be crucial to mitigating the effects of climate change.

Porter described the floor of oceans and seas as “one of the largest carbon stores on Earth,” holding more carbon than the rainforests.

The worry, he said, is that when the sea floor is disturbed through activities such as trawling, dredging or mining, “we are potentially releasing carbon and undoing any efforts that we’re making to try and reduce our carbon emissions on land.”

He hopes the five-year Convex Seascape Survey, which is taking place in countries around the world, will help researchers identify areas of the sea floor that are particularly important for carbon sequestration, and ultimately help convince decision-makers to protect them.

Many countries — including Canada — have signed a pledge to protect 30 per cent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. That includes the sea floor, Porter said.



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention. The Abacus Data poll conducted last...

1h ago

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

4h ago

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

1h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

6h ago

Top Stories

New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention. The Abacus Data poll conducted last...

1h ago

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

4h ago

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

1h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Toronto celebrates the grand opening of Sankofa Square

Saturday marked the official grand opening of 'Sankofa Square'. Karling Donoghue spoke with members of Toronto's Ghanaian community about what the re-naming and revitalization of the city hub means for them.

19h ago

2:23
Family survives massive Georgetown house fire thanks to quick-acting neighbours

A massive housefire completely gutted one home, and damaged two adjacent homes in Georgetown. As Jazan Grewal reports, thanks to the heroic efforts of some quick-thinking neighbours, four lives were saved.
1:43
Senior stabbed by teen inside Scarborough home

A woman in her 80’s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed by a teen girl. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:36
Air quality on line 2 fall short according to student study

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 
2:39
FanExpo Canada returns for its 30th year

Toronto is bursting with capes, lightsabers and a whole lot of fandom this weekend as FanExpo returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for its 30th year. CityNews' Catalina Gillies was there to take in all the action.

More Videos