Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues, just before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any suspect information.