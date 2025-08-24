New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

Composite image of Liberal leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson & Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted August 24, 2025 12:51 pm.

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention.

The Abacus Data poll conducted last week finds that if an election were held today, 41 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot for the Conservatives, which is up one percentage point, while Liberal support has slipped four points, down to 39 per cent, since the question was asked at the beginning of the month.

It is worth noting that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s victory in last week’s Alberta byelection is likely not factored into this survey, as it happened towards the end of the polling period.

Carney himself retains a favourability rating of +18, mostly unchanged since the election, while Poilievre’s favourability rating remains at -2.

The shift in voter intention appears tied to the fact that many Canadians do not see U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff threat as the number one concern, with issues of affordability increasing.

Related:

The poll finds 60 per cent of Canadians see the rising cost of living as the number one concern. While Trump remains a top concern among more than a third of Canadians (38 per cent), he is closely followed by the broader economy (36 per cent), housing affordability (35 per cent) and healthcare (33 per cent) – all issues in which the Conservatives lead over the Liberals.

While Trump’s influence as a political issue in Canada appears to be diminishing, 56 per cent of those asked prefer the Liberals when it comes to dealing with the unpredictable American leader.

“The Carney government still enjoys a solid approval rating, Prime Minister Carney personally remains well-liked, and the Liberal brand remains broadly accessible,” said Abacus CEO David Coletto.

“But the cost of living crunch and continued frustrations around housing may be beginning to wear on that goodwill.”

The poll was conducted between August 15 and 19 among a random sample of 1,915 Canadians. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

4h ago

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

1h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

6h ago

Cyclist dies from injuries after being struck in Oakville

A 67-year-old cyclist from Burlington has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville last week. Police in Halton Region say just before noon on August 19, the man was riding westbound on Rebecca...

6m ago

Top Stories

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

4h ago

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

1h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

6h ago

Cyclist dies from injuries after being struck in Oakville

A 67-year-old cyclist from Burlington has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville last week. Police in Halton Region say just before noon on August 19, the man was riding westbound on Rebecca...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Toronto celebrates the grand opening of Sankofa Square

Saturday marked the official grand opening of 'Sankofa Square'. Karling Donoghue spoke with members of Toronto's Ghanaian community about what the re-naming and revitalization of the city hub means for them.

19h ago

2:23
Family survives massive Georgetown house fire thanks to quick-acting neighbours

A massive housefire completely gutted one home, and damaged two adjacent homes in Georgetown. As Jazan Grewal reports, thanks to the heroic efforts of some quick-thinking neighbours, four lives were saved.
1:43
Senior stabbed by teen inside Scarborough home

A woman in her 80’s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed by a teen girl. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:36
Air quality on line 2 fall short according to student study

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 
2:39
FanExpo Canada returns for its 30th year

Toronto is bursting with capes, lightsabers and a whole lot of fandom this weekend as FanExpo returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for its 30th year. CityNews' Catalina Gillies was there to take in all the action.

More Videos