Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Excited fans from around the world poured into the Rogers Stadium Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage.

With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite to perform some of the most iconic anthems of the ’90s.

“I just love the music, and I’m actually named after Noah Gallagher. My mom named me after him. So, it’s always been part of my family,” said Noah Gallagher, an attendee at the concert.

Burlington residents and longtime Oasis fans Chris and Selena Herman arrived hours ahead of time to secure merchandise. They say it’s incredible that Oasis’ music can still sell out stadiums years later.

“It just shows you the power of the songs,” said Herman. “Those songs that they made are just eternal now,”

Nick M. from Toronto says he’s been planning this night for a year, and brought his whole family along.

“When I finally got the ticket, it was the happiest moment since my third child’s birth,” he said.

The concert is drawing fans from across the globe including some that are visiting Canada for the first time.

“I’ve come all the way from England to see them here. I’ve already seen them. I saw them second night in Cardiff in July. And I mean just what can I say? Just unbelievable,” said one fan.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Toronto concertgoers this summer. Many have been wary of the city’s traffic, with some planning to arrive hours early to avoid any delays.

“We parked north at Pioneer Village TTC stop and then basically what we’re going to do is just go one stop north, get back on the highway and try to get out,” said Herman.

The city says it will work closely with Live Nation, the TTC, police, and other partners to make the concert experience the best it can be.

Oasis returns back on the stage tomorrow night for night two at Rogers Stadium.