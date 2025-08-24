Oasis reunites for historic Toronto show at Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 24, 2025 8:40 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 9:32 pm.

Excited fans from around the world poured into the Rogers Stadium Sunday afternoon for the return of Oasis to the stage.

With 50,000 fans in attendance, tonight marks a major occasion as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite to perform some of the most iconic anthems of the ’90s.

“I just love the music, and I’m actually named after Noah Gallagher. My mom named me after him. So, it’s always been part of my family,” said Noah Gallagher, an attendee at the concert.

Burlington residents and longtime Oasis fans Chris and Selena Herman arrived hours ahead of time to secure merchandise. They say it’s incredible that Oasis’ music can still sell out stadiums years later.

“It just shows you the power of the songs,” said Herman. “Those songs that they made are just eternal now,”

Nick M. from Toronto says he’s been planning this night for a year, and brought his whole family along.

“When I finally got the ticket, it was the happiest moment since my third child’s birth,” he said.

The concert is drawing fans from across the globe including some that are visiting Canada for the first time.

“I’ve come all the way from England to see them here. I’ve already seen them. I saw them second night in Cardiff in July. And I mean just what can I say? Just unbelievable,” said one fan.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Toronto concertgoers this summer. Many have been wary of the city’s traffic, with some planning to arrive hours early to avoid any delays.

“We parked north at Pioneer Village TTC stop and then basically what we’re going to do is just go one stop north, get back on the highway and try to get out,” said Herman.

The city says it will work closely with Live Nation, the TTC, police, and other partners to make the concert experience the best it can be.

Oasis returns back on the stage tomorrow night for night two at Rogers Stadium.

Top Stories

Ottawa Pride parade cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protesters

OTTAWA — Ottawa's annual Pride parade was cancelled Sunday after being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters. A group called Queers for Palestine - Ottawa had organized a rally to coincide with the...

3h ago

19-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on northern Ontario highway: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist from Thunder Bay has been found dead.  OPP in Thunder Bay say they received a report of an overdue motorist on Saturday just after 2 p.m.  They...

2h ago

New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention. The Abacus Data poll conducted last...

9h ago

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

2h ago

