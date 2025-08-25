One of two suspects wanted for an assault at the Wet’n’Wild waterpark in Brampton late last month has been arrested.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the waterpark in the Steeles and Finch avenues area just after 6:20 p.m. on July 23 for reports of an altercation.

Investigators say the incident began as a verbal dispute while in line for a waterslide and it allegedly escalated into a violent assault against a female victim by two suspects.

The altercation then continued at a retail shop in the park area where the suspects allegedly used merchandise as weapons before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 14, police arrested and charged Malcolm Ryan, 30, of Brampton.

He’s charged with assault cause bodily harm.

The female suspect remains at large.

She’s described as Black woman between 30 to 35 years old, around five foot six with a medium build, a dark complexion, black afro-style hair and brown eyes.

With files from Meredith Bond