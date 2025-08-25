A blocked sewer caused sewage to seep into Taylor-Massey Creek on Friday, councillor for Beaches-East York, Brad Bradford, confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

Bradford said his office was alerted about a potential sewage spill in the creek near Warden and St. Clair avenues and staff immediately attended the scene.

“A staff team attended immediately and confirmed a blocked sewer was responsible for the issue,” Bradford wrote.

“The blockage was cleared that day, and crews put containment measures in place to mitigate any issues downstream.”

A photo from a CityNews viewer appeared to show several dead fish along the shoreline and the creek’s water a muddy colour.

Bradford said the spill was reported to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) Spills Action Centre as soon as it was identified.

“City staff and my office take these environmental issues seriously, and I will continue to follow up to ensure that proactive, preventative actions are taken wherever possible to prevent incidents like this from happening again,” Coun. Bradford wrote.

“Staff will continue to skim the water for debris and maintain the containment equipment until the water returns to its usual clarity. If you see a spill, always report it to 311 immediately.”