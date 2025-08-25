Beaches-East York councillor confirms sewage spill in Taylor-Massey Creek

Photo courtesy of viewer submission: jeff Orr

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 25, 2025 5:02 pm.

A blocked sewer caused sewage to seep into Taylor-Massey Creek on Friday, councillor for Beaches-East York, Brad Bradford, confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

Bradford said his office was alerted about a potential sewage spill in the creek near Warden and St. Clair avenues and staff immediately attended the scene.

“A staff team attended immediately and confirmed a blocked sewer was responsible for the issue,” Bradford wrote.

“The blockage was cleared that day, and crews put containment measures in place to mitigate any issues downstream.”

A photo from a CityNews viewer appeared to show several dead fish along the shoreline and the creek’s water a muddy colour.

Bradford said the spill was reported to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) Spills Action Centre as soon as it was identified.

“City staff and my office take these environmental issues seriously, and I will continue to follow up to ensure that proactive, preventative actions are taken wherever possible to prevent incidents like this from happening again,” Coun. Bradford wrote.

“Staff will continue to skim the water for debris and maintain the containment equipment until the water returns to its usual clarity. If you see a spill, always report it to 311 immediately.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been killed after a collision with another vehicle in Brampton Monday afternoon. Peel police were called to Heritage Drive and Bovaird Drive around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a collision. The...

51m ago

Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

It's been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately. Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough...

3h ago

Man arrested after 2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

A man has been arrested in a stabbing that injured two people on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been killed after a collision with another vehicle in Brampton Monday afternoon. Peel police were called to Heritage Drive and Bovaird Drive around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a collision. The...

51m ago

Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

It's been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately. Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough...

3h ago

Man arrested after 2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

A man has been arrested in a stabbing that injured two people on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Couple hits online casino jackpot, then can’t withdraw winnings

Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have used the OLG website for years without issue. They then reached out to Speakers Corner after their attempts to withdraw a $10,000 jackpot win. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:04
Double stabbing on TTC streetcar leaves two injured, suspect in custody

Two people were sent to hospital after they were stabbed by a suspect on a TTC streetcar on College and Bathurst.

8h ago

0:46
Search underway at Bluffer's Beach for missing jet ski rider

A rescue search is underway at Bluffer's Beach for a missing jet ski rider who fell off the vehicle during a night ride.

7h ago

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

9h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

23h ago

More Videos