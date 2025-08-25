Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Money is removed from an ATM in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 25, 2025 8:17 pm.

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the service’s fraud bureau received several complaints from the public in July and August 2025 about the conduct of Pawanjeet Mann and the utilization of his trust account.

Police say Mann is a lawyer at PJ Mann Law, which is located at 214-5 Brisdale Drive in Brampton.

The complainants told investigators that they have allegedly been financially impacted in an amount totalling more than $3 million. 

As a result, police said on Monday that they have commenced a criminal investigation into the matter. It comes less than a month after the Law Society of Ontario stripped Mann of his licence.

In July, a tribunal found that Mann “knowingly assisted fraud or dishonesty when acting on real estate transactions involving two properties” and “attempted to mislead the Law Society in an investigation.”

In addition to having his licence revoked, Mann was also forced to pay a penalty of $24,000 to the Law Society.

Police are now urging anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

Representatives for Mann and PJ Mann Law did not respond to CityNews’ request for comment by the time this story was published.

