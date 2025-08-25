Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

A vehicle crashed through a mushroom dispensary in Scarborough. Matt Wilkins/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 25, 2025 2:02 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 2:50 pm.

It’s been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately.

Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough — the latest in a string of similar incidents at locations that sell the illegal psychedelic psilocybin.

Toronto police say it’s too early to link Monday’s case with a growing list of other incidents, but say they are looking into possible connections.

Officers were called about a break and enter at the Mushroom Land store at 3091 Kington Road, near Fenwood Heights, at around 4:25 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to find a white vehicle that had backed into the storefront.

The store was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle fled before police arrived.

It’s not clear if a suspect or suspects stole anything from the store.

Stores in the plaza were evacuated due to a gas leak from the crash. The leak has since been capped.

Just a few days ago a similar incident occurred when apickup truck slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in the Annex.

There’s also been reports of shots fired at mushroom dispensaries, and arson attacks.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

55m ago

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

4h ago

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

3h ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested in Wet'n'Wild waterpark assault: Peel police

One of two suspects wanted for an assault at the Wet'n'Wild waterpark in Brampton late last month has been arrested. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the waterpark in the Steeles and Finch...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

55m ago

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

4h ago

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

3h ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested in Wet'n'Wild waterpark assault: Peel police

One of two suspects wanted for an assault at the Wet'n'Wild waterpark in Brampton late last month has been arrested. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the waterpark in the Steeles and Finch...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Double stabbing on TTC streetcar leaves two injured, suspect in custody

Two people were sent to hospital after they were stabbed by a suspect on a TTC streetcar on College and Bathurst.

4h ago

0:46
Search underway at Bluffer's Beach for missing jet ski rider

A rescue search is underway at Bluffer's Beach for a missing jet ski rider who fell off the vehicle during a night ride.

3h ago

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

5h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

19h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

More Videos