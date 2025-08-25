Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

It’s been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately.

Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough — the latest in a string of similar incidents at locations that sell the illegal psychedelic psilocybin.

Toronto police say it’s too early to link Monday’s case with a growing list of other incidents, but say they are looking into possible connections.

Officers were called about a break and enter at the Mushroom Land store at 3091 Kington Road, near Fenwood Heights, at around 4:25 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to find a white vehicle that had backed into the storefront.

The store was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle fled before police arrived.

It’s not clear if a suspect or suspects stole anything from the store.

Stores in the plaza were evacuated due to a gas leak from the crash. The leak has since been capped.

Just a few days ago a similar incident occurred when apickup truck slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in the Annex.

There’s also been reports of shots fired at mushroom dispensaries, and arson attacks.

