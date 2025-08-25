Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Investigators now believe a white Acura was involved in the shooting and are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the vehicle. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2025 5:21 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 5:32 am.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 16, in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and arrived to find a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound inside his home.

Police say the child, identified as Jahvai Roy of Toronto, was struck by a stray bullet. Life-saving measures were initiated, and he was rushed to the hospital via emergency run, but was later pronounced dead. The shooting marked Toronto’s 26th homicide of the year.

Investigators now believe a white Acura was involved in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the vehicle. Images of the car have been released.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities have not disclosed whether the shooting was targeted or random, but say the investigation remains active.

Community members and advocates have rallied around the boy’s family, calling for stronger action against gun violence. A vigil was held outside the family’s North York apartment building last week. Roy was laid to rest on Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island, where his mother, Holly Roy, is from.

Police are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have video or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

