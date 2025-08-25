Lil Nas X charged with attacking police officers as he walked naked on Los Angeles street

FILE - Lil Nas X arrives at the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday March 27, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 2:55 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Nas X was charged Monday with four felonies after police say he charged at them when they confronted him for walking naked down a Los Angeles street last week.

Prosecutors charged the musician, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney’s Office said. He was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer on Friday.

He is set to be arraigned later Monday. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Police said officers found the 26-year-old walking naked on Ventura Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the Studio City neighborhood, shortly before 6 a.m. Friday,

They say he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested. Police, suspecting a possible overdose, took him to a hospital where he spent several hours before being taken to jail, where he has remained since.

The charges were first reported by TMZ.

The rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for his huge hit from 2018, “Old Town Road,” which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021’s “Montero,” went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

