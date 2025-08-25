Multi-sport athlete from Aurora scores championship-winning goal

With summer almost over, Luca Carducci is looking forward to playing on the U13 team with Aurora Football Club this fall. When he’s not on the pitch, Luca also enjoys playing house league hockey in Aurora.

He’s been described as a leader both on the pitch and on the ice, always there for his teammates when things don’t go their way.

Luca Carducci – Hockey and soccer

